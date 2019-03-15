BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,510,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,261.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,895,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,779,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,635,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $283,875,000 after buying an additional 1,661,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,256,000 after buying an additional 1,242,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000,000 after buying an additional 1,058,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other BorgWarner news, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney bought 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,660 shares of company stock worth $1,099,248. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.
BorgWarner Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
