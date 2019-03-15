Bokf Na Sells 2,011 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after buying an additional 7,902,964 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Novartis by 7,454.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after buying an additional 2,906,190 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Novartis by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,764,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,841,000 after buying an additional 1,658,037 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after buying an additional 1,459,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,734,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $2.8646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. Novartis’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.03 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

