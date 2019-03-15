Bokf Na Sells 16,701 Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.16% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,486,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,339,000 after acquiring an additional 246,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,681,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

CHSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein purchased 1,500 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,231.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

