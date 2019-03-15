Bokf Na Has $2.56 Million Stake in Wendys Co (WEN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Wendys were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,707,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,806,000 after purchasing an additional 496,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,598,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,598,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,498,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. Wendys’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

