BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). BOK Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.95.

In other BOK Financial news, Director George B. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $533,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

