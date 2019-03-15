BMO Capital Markets Cuts Linamar (LNR) Price Target to C$56.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$42.91 and a 1 year high of C$76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.
