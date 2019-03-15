BMO Capital Markets Cuts Linamar (LNR) Price Target to C$56.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$42.91 and a 1 year high of C$76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,268,000.00.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

