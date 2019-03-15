B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

