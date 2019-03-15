Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envestnet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,898,000 after acquiring an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 262.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 136,190 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $64.48 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $71,056.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,975.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $31,037.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $521,883. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

