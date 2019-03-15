Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Fibria Celulose SA (FBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,382,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after purchasing an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,545,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,883 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 642,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 318,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fibria Celulose by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,345 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fibria Celulose stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.39. Fibria Celulose SA has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

