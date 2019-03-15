Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
