Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Constellium NV (CSTM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 67,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Constellium by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

CSTM opened at $8.89 on Friday. Constellium NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/blueshift-asset-management-llc-invests-185000-in-constellium-nv-cstm.html.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.