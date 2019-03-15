BLUE Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00377566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.01780031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00237906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004930 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE launched on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

