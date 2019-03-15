Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,634 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 15th total of 819,017 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,776,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 3.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

