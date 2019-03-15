Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,094,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,710,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,663 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after purchasing an additional 844,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. 40,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.65%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

