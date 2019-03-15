Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.49

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 9846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

