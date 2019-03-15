BlackRock Inc. Purchases 93,873 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Inogen worth $277,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inogen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $96.38 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,162,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,542.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/blackrock-inc-purchases-93873-shares-of-inogen-inc-ingn.html.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.