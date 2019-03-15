BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,203,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Amc Networks worth $285,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,737 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Amc Networks by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Amc Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,549,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,909,000 after buying an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 187.32% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $772.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

