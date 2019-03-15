BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of MGIC Investment worth $273,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,066,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 235,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 100,215 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MTG. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.10 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/blackrock-inc-increases-position-in-mgic-investment-corp-mtg.html.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.