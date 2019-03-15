BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1,039.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,946 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,393,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,647,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,079,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.52 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/blackrock-enhanced-global-dividend-trust-boe-shares-bought-by-rmb-capital-management-llc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.