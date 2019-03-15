BlackCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $103,138.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00064151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,646,739 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Upbit and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.