bitUSD (BITUSD) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00025058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $4,388.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00387232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.01693346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00236178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00002455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 5,464,930 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

