bitGold (BITGOLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

bitGold (CURRENCY:BITGOLD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One bitGold token can currently be bought for about $728.40 or 0.18583015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, bitGold has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. bitGold has a market cap of $138,021.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of bitGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitGold Token Profile

bitGold’s launch date was October 12th, 2015. bitGold’s total supply is 189 tokens. bitGold’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_GOLD . bitGold’s official Twitter account is @bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitGold is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitGold

bitGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

