BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioTime in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Dawson James began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BioTime by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 529,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 385,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTime by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,102,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioTime by 1,066.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 174,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioTime by 273.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares in the last quarter.

BTX opened at $1.55 on Friday. BioTime has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

