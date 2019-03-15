BioTime (BTX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 836,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,260. BioTime has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.81.

Get BioTime alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Dawson James started coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BioTime by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioTime by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BioTime by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioTime by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BioTime by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/biotime-btx-releases-earnings-results-meets-expectations.html.

About BioTime

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.