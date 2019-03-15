BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CEO Sells $121,842.72 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $121,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.64.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $179,441.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 404,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

