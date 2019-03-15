Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Insider Stephen M. Haffer Sells 1,646 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,289,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 379,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

