Biffa (BIFF) Given New GBX 252 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.29) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 268.40 ($3.51).

Get Biffa alerts:

BIFF opened at GBX 226.78 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.50).

In related news, insider Richard Pike acquired 2,458 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,694.78 ($6,134.56).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.