BidaskClub Lowers Nathan’s Famous (NATH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $297.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.15.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 19.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,086.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

