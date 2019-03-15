BidaskClub Lowers Kelly Services (KELYA) to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.20 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Carroll sold 6,959 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $167,920.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Thirot sold 5,400 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $119,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,487 shares of company stock valued at $411,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

