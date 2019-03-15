BidaskClub Lowers Dmc Global (BOOM) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti set a $49.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Dmc Global has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $361,788.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dmc Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

