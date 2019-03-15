Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,626,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,815,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,869,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,869,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $59,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $325,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,492.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,797 shares of company stock worth $1,184,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of EXLS opened at $59.79 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

