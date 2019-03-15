Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Quidel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Quidel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 451,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Quidel by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $67.34 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 39,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,639,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 14,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,886.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,055.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,254 shares of company stock valued at $14,952,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

