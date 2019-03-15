Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

