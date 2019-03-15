Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BKG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,280 ($42.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,708.64 ($48.46).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($51.94) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

