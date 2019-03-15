Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for San Leon Energy (SLE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.
SLE traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 320,659 shares. San Leon Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.58 ($0.53). The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.
San Leon Energy
