Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for San Leon Energy (SLE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

SLE traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 42.20 ($0.55). The stock had a trading volume of 320,659 shares. San Leon Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.58 ($0.53). The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

