Berenberg Bank Increases Ibstock (IBST) Price Target to GBX 310

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBST. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.71 ($3.82).

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON:IBST opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 190.70 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.80 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 2162.00014084746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast and pre-stressed concrete products; and architectural masonry, landmark stone and walling stones.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.