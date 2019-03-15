BelugaPay Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00 (BBI)

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BelugaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. BelugaPay has a total market cap of $130,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BelugaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00383105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.01718071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00235792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BelugaPay Profile

BelugaPay launched on October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 60,793,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,463 tokens. BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay . BelugaPay’s official message board is medium.com/@BelugaPay . BelugaPay’s official website is belugapay.com

BelugaPay Token Trading

BelugaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BelugaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BelugaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

