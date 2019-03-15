Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 56.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BXE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

BXE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.57. The company had a trading volume of 494,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,500. The company has a market cap of $37.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

