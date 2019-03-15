Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes Position in NII Holdings Inc (NIHD)

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,391,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,000. NII comprises approximately 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NII by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NII stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. NII Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NII from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

NII Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

