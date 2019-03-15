Baytex Energy (BTE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.81 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $972.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 2.56. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $271.24 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 482.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,670,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

