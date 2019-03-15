Barclays Raises Stitch Fix (SFIX) Price Target to $32.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 3.37. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $364,707.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $16,364,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 819,520 shares of company stock valued at $24,067,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.