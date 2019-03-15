Bank7 (BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $16.16 on Monday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank7 by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 488,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 127,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Bank7 by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

