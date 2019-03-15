Bank Ozk (OZK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $411,309,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $227,092,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth $168,824,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

OZK stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $52.98.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

