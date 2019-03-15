Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 158,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $76,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

