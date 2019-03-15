Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

