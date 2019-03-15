Bank of America (BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Rise in loan and deposit balances, higher interest rates and efforts to control expenses will likely support profitability. While dismal performance of capital markets has been hurting the company’s investment banking operations, its initiatives to expand into new markets and digital offerings are expected to further enhance cross selling opportunities. Also, the company's enhanced capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

BAC opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

