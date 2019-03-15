Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 13,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $877,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,633 shares of company stock worth $20,520,902. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

