Bandwidth (BAND) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.58

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 3759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 126,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $5,250,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,633 shares of company stock worth $20,520,902 over the last three months. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 288,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 85.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

