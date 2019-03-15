Bancolombia SA (CIB) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of Bancolombia worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIB. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its stake in Bancolombia by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,255,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 687,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,509,000 after buying an additional 464,691 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4,005.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 315,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 617.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,179,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,244. Bancolombia SA has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Santander cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

