Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 1,946 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In related news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $124.60 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

